Bhopal: Install fire systems in high-rise buildings and keep them in working state, says minister Bhupendra Singh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Urban development and housing minister Bhupendra Singh has said that to install suitable fire systems in high-rise buildings such as hotels, educational buildings etc. located in cities and keep them in working conditions.

Singh made the above remark while giving instructions to the officials of the department to take necessary action for the same on Tuesday, officials said on Wednesday.

The minister was reviewing a fire safety situation in the high rise buildings present in the state. Recently in Indore, a fire incident occurred in which as many as seven people burnt to death.

According to Part-4 of the National Building Code (NBC) 2016, it is necessary to obtain Fire NOC and install a suitable fire system in buildings of 15 metres or more of residential use. Buildings having two or more basements or having one basement with an area of ​​​​more than 500 square metres, hotels, educational institutions, commercial, industrial etc. should also get the fire NOC and install the fire system.

Besides, buildings of mixed use (floor area of ​​any one floor or more over 500 square metres), educational buildings with a height of 9 metres or more and buildings for holding official and casual meetings etc should also follow the instructions.

The government has declared the fire authorities to obtain Fire NOC.

The minister has said that it is mandatory to follow the requirements related to fire safety in these buildings. Information has been received that many high-rise buildings and other buildings under the category of Part 4 of National Building Code have not obtained the fire NOC. Also, proper functional fire systems were not installed in these buildings. Keeping in view of the occurrence of fire incidents during summer season, it is mandatory to have a fire system installed in this category of buildings and kept in working condition, minister Singh added.

