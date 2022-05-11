Bhopal: CBI registers FIR against 9 in Nemawar massacre case

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against nine people in Nemawar massacre case, said the official on Tuesday. On May 13, 2021, five persons of a family - Mamta Bai Kaste (45), Rupali (21), Divya (14) Puja Oswal (15) and Pawan Oswal (14) were killed and buried 10 feet deep in the ground in Nemawar, Dewas district. The state government had recommended a CBI inquiry into the case on December 29, 2021.

The CBI, Bhopal, registered an FIR on Monday under Sections 363, 302, 364, 376, 376(2)(n), 120-B, 201 of IPC and Sections 5(l)/6 of POCSO Act, 2012, 3(2) (v) and 3(2)(va) of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 and 66B, 66C of IT Act, 2002, against nine accused.

The accused include Surendra Singh Rajput, Virendra Alias Bhuru, Manoj Korku, Vivek Tiwari, Karan Korku, Rajkumar Keer, Arvind, and Dharmendra Alias Michael, all residents of Dewas and Rakesh Nimare, a resident of Handia in Harda district.

The case…

On May 17, the mother of Puja reached police and filed a complaint that her daughter and her son Pawan were missing along with Mamta, Rupali and Divya. The police launched a manhunt but failed to get their whereabouts. In the meantime Rupali was found active on her social media. The police suspected that she would have eloped with someone and kept her social media account updating. The police got some clue that the accused Surendra Singh Chouhan and Rupali were into relationship. When the police put pressure on Chouhan, he told the police that on the night of May 13, he called Rupali to meet her in a farmland on Mela Road in Nemawar on the pretext of marriage. As soon as she reached there, he talked to her and later he hit her with a rod. She died on the spot and he buried her.

Later he sent his brother Virendra to Rupali’s house and instructed to call her mother Mamta and sister Divya for talks. He then allegedly killed them. Aiming that nobody had a whiff about the incident, Rupali’s cousins, Puja and Pawan living with the family, were also brought to farm and killed.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 01:55 AM IST