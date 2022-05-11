Bhopal: Don't isolate Scindia, need him to handle Diggy, Kamal Nath in Gwalior, Chambal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP leaders of Gwalior-Chambal region were given tips on how to tackle Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath in 2023 assembly polls.

The tips were given at district core committee meeting at BJP office on Tuesday. It was second day of district core committee meeting.

According to party leaders of Shivpuri, they were told not to isolate Jyotiraditya Scindia and his supporters. They were told to fight unitedly against Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath specially when Digvijaya Singh has been given free hand to work in Gwalior-Chambal region by Congress party.

In 2018, Jyotiraditya Scindia was in Congress camp and Congress bagged 27 assembly seats then. There are 34 assembly constituencies in Gwalior-Chambal region.

Though Scindia is in BJP now, the latter is not taking Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh lightly. Of the 22 Congress MLAs who switched over to BJP with Jyotiraditya Scindia, 16 of them were from Gwalior-Chambal region.

Gwalior-Chambal region is considered to be Scindia familyís stranglehold. Digvijaya's home constituency Raghogarh in Guna district falls under Gwalior division, which helps Congress to win. Singh had won here in 1977, 1980, 1998 and 2003. His son Jaivardhan Singh had won by more than 45,000 votes. Both parties have eyes set on the Gwalior-Chambal region of the state.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state incharge Murlidhar Rao, state BJP president VD Sharma and other senior leaders addressed the meeting. Main objective of core committee meeting was to take feedback from local party leaders on political scenario.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 01:22 AM IST