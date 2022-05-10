Bhopal: Health department issues guidelines for quality services in health camps

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The health department has issued instructions to all the Commissioners, District Collectors, CMHOs and the concerned officers to provide quality health services to the citizens in two-day health camps at district level in the state.

The two days district-level health camps will be organised in the month of May.

Health Commissioner Dr Sudam Khade said that the presence of experts should be ensured for screening tests and treatment of serious diseases like cancer, heart problems, neurology, kidney, liver and bone related diseases in the district level health camps. Keeping in view the summer season, ensure all necessary arrangements in the health camps, he added.

Khade directed that an action plan should be prepared for the camps at the divisional level, so that the duty of experts could be ensured in all the districts and availability of quality services could be made available.

Khade said that it should be ensured that camps should not be organised simultaneously in all the districts of the division.

After fixing the date of district wise health camps, CMHOs have been instructed to send the information of the camps to the Directorate of Health Services.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 10:43 AM IST