Bhopal: Boy went to offer namaz, found dead in well

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The body of 14-year-old boy who had gone to offer namaz on Friday was found in a well, said Jahangirabad police on Monday.

The police station incharge Virendra Singh Chouhan told media that victim Ayan, the student of 8th standard, had gone for namaz after taking permission from his mother at the nearby mosque on Friday.

The boy did not return till late evening. As a result, the family members filed complaint with police. On Sunday, the family came to know that the body of a boy was floating at the well situated at Jail Baag ground. The police fished out the body and sent for post-mortem. The family members claimed that the body had injury marks. They suspect that the boy was first assaulted and then pushed into the well. The police are waiting for the report for the further action.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 12:09 AM IST