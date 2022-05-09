Bhopal: NLIU students’ truant card fails, all test Covid negative in RT-PCR test

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Over two dozen students of National Law Institute University (NLIU), Bhopal, who claimed to possess rapid antigen reports showing them as Covid patients, have tested negative. They played the trick to get their examinations deferred but the university vice chancellor's decision to conduct their RT-PCR tests revealed the truth, university officials said.

The tests were conducted on Sunday. The RT-PCR tests suggest that none of them contracted coronavirus. The news of over a dozen students testing corona positive on Saturday had created buzz in NLIU campus as exams were to begin from May 9. A section of students also mounted pressure on university to postpone the exam because of corona-infected students.

The vice chancellor Prof Vijay Kumar immediately called the medical team and conducted RT-PCR on all the students who were found positive. Test reports of all students were found negative.

Talking to Free Press, VC Prof Vijay Kumar admitted that a section of students had submitted a memorandum with the university administration to defer exams. However, university administration remained adamant to stick to schedule.

"The students, though tested negative in RT-PCR test, were made to sit separately in a different building. Seating arrangement was made according to corona protocol and masks were made mandatory," said Vijay Kumar.

A faculty member residing in the campus said that it was surprising to find the students playing on the ground and participating in cultural programmes, the day they tested positive.

Students who had produced antigen test reports positive with NLIU officials have been issued show cause notice and explanation has been sought from them, confirmed the NLIU staff.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 11:23 PM IST