Bhopal: Sloth mother bear and cubs in search of water

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video of sloth mother bear carrying her two cubs on her back in search of water on Mothers' Day has earned appreciation on social media platforms.

Sub Divisional Police Officer of Sohagpur, Madan Mohan Samar, shot the video on Sunday when the world was celebrating Mothers' Day. "It was a wonderful experience. We were on a visit to Satpuda National Park when I saw the bear along with two cubs. A little later, mother bear took the cubs on her back and started walking," said Samar.

What could have been a better treat on Mothers' Day than this, said Samar.

Samar further said that his guide told them that cubs were thirsty and the mother sloth bear was taking them to a water source. She walked for about half-an-hour with cubs on her back in scorching heat. The temperature must have been around 44 degrees Celsius.

Samar followed the bear and cubs till the water saucer and shot the entire journey. Considering hot summer, the national park management has engaged a good number of people to fill water saucers inside the forest area to quench thirst of animals.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 11:19 PM IST