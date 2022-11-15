After Hyderabad, ragging reported in Uttarakhand college; 7 MBBS students suspended

Representative Photo |

Dehradun: Seven MBBS students of a medical college in Uttarakhand’s Srinagar have been suspended for three months for allegedly ragging their juniors.

The incident happened on November 11 at the hostel of Vir Chandra Singh Garhwali Government Institute of Medical Science and Research.

College principal Chandramohan Singh Rawat said the seven MBBS students — five of the 2019 batch and two of the 2020 batch — were suspended from academic activities for three months after being found guilty by the panel of inquiry of ragging their juniors.

According to a complaint filed by one of the victims with the National Medical Commission, the seven senior students allegedly abused the juniors and forced them to strip on the hostel roof.

A panel was set up the following day by the institute authorities to look into the matter.

They were also permanently evicted from the college hostel, Rawat said.

If there is a reiteration of the incident, the suspension will be for the entire session, he said.

Earlier in the day, eight students of a business school in Hyderabad were arrested in connection with an alleged incident of ragging, and assault. The video of the same had also gone viral on social media sites.

Five were arrested earlier, three were arrested yesterday and sent to jail on Monday, police said.