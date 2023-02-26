Manish Sisodia’s wife is suffering from multiple sclerosis, says Arvind Kejriwal after AAP leader's arrest; Watch

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwan Mann and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha met with Manish Sisodia's family members on Sunday after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in a case pertaining to the liquor policy scam in the national capital.

Kejriwal and Mann spoke with reporters and revealed details of their meeting with Sisodia's wife and mother following the Delhi deputy CM's arrest.

"I came to meet Manish ji's family, met his wife and mother. Have assured them that we are all with him, Manish is a true patriot and is fighting for the future of the people and children of the country. God is with him," Kejriwal said.

The AAP chief also revealed that Sisodia's wife Seema is suffering from multiple sclerosis and was being taken care of by Manish since their son is studying abroad.

“Good people are being jailed across the country and people who have looted billions from banks are their (the BJP’s) friends. People are watching and they will respond to this.

"We met his wife, who is suffering from multiple sclerosis. Manish used to take care of his wife since their son is studying abroad,” Kejriwal told the media outside Sisodia’s home.

Sisodia 'did not cooperate'

Meanwhile, the CBI said that Sisodia was not cooperating with them during the investigation which is why he had to be arrested for his involvement in the excise policy scam.

"He gave evasive replies and did not cooperate the investigation despite being confronted with evidence to the contrary. Therefore, he has been arrested," the CBI said in a statement.

Accused Sisodia will be produced before the Designated Court in Delhi on Monday.