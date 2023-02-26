e-Paper Get App
HomeDelhiManish Sisodia arrested in Delhi liquor scam case: AAP attacks Centre and PM Modi, Kejriwal says 'dirty politics'

Manish Sisodia arrested in Delhi liquor scam case: AAP attacks Centre and PM Modi, Kejriwal says 'dirty politics'

Manish Sisodia was arrested after 8 hours of grilling by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a case pertaining to the Delhi liquor policy scam.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, February 26, 2023, 08:56 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

The Aam Aadmi Party reacted strongly to the arrest of Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Sunday in connection with the liquor policy scam in the national capital.

Sisodia was formally arrested after 8 hours of grilling by the Central Bureue of Investigation (CBI). AAP workers and leaders staged massive protests outside the CBI headquarters with several being detained by the Delhi Police.

Section 144 was imposed outside the CBI office to maintain law and order.

AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was one of the first leaders from the party to condemn Sisodia's arrest.

"Manish is innocent. His arrest is dirty politics. There is a lot of anger in people from the arrest of Manish. People are watching. People understand everything. People will answer it," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Read Also
Delhi liquor policy scam: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia arrested by CBI after hours of...
article-image

'Black day for democracy'

"Black day for democracy. BJP's CBI arrested the world's best education minister @msisodia in a fake case, who is shaping the future of lakhs of children. BJP has made this arrest due to political rivalry," the AAP said.

Party spokesperson Sanjeev Jha termed the arrest "dictatorial" and said, “Modi ji did not do well by arresting the best education minister of the country. This dictatorship will end soon.”

Read Also
Delhi excise policy case: Questioning begins of Manish Sisodia, section 144 imposed around CBI HQ
article-image

AAP leaders blame Modi, Centre

AAP's Sanjay Singh directly attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the arrest.

"Manish Sisodia's arrest is the height of dictatorship. Modi ji, you have not done a good thing by arresting a good person and the best Education Minister. Even God will not forgive you. One day your dictatorship will definitely end," Singh tweeted.

AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj blamed the Centre for Sisodia's arrest.

"The CBI is completely at the behest of the centre. We always knew Manish Sisodia would be arrested. It is sad and predictable how the probe agencies work," Bharadwaj said.

The BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa denied claims by the AAP that the CBI is being misused by the centre.

"He may have done work on education. But that doesn't mean he should indulge in corruption in liquor policy," Sirsa told NDTV, referring to Mr Sisodia's education and finance portfolios.

Read Also
Delhi excise policy case: Heavy security deployed ahead of Manish Sisodia’s CBI questioning today,...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Manish Sisodia arrested in Delhi liquor scam case: AAP attacks Centre and PM Modi, Kejriwal says...

Manish Sisodia arrested in Delhi liquor scam case: AAP attacks Centre and PM Modi, Kejriwal says...

Delhi liquor policy scam: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia arrested by CBI after hours of...

Delhi liquor policy scam: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia arrested by CBI after hours of...

Delhi shocker: 33-year-old man sets himself on fire after court orders to seize his properties; dies...

Delhi shocker: 33-year-old man sets himself on fire after court orders to seize his properties; dies...

DU Convocation 2023: Delhi University awards over 1.5 lakh degrees to UG, PG students

DU Convocation 2023: Delhi University awards over 1.5 lakh degrees to UG, PG students

Big blow for AAP! Delhi High Court stays re-election of MCD Standing Committee members

Big blow for AAP! Delhi High Court stays re-election of MCD Standing Committee members