CBI reveals reasons behind Manish Sisodia's arrest: 'He gave evasive replies'; Read Full Statement

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Sunday arrested Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for his alleged involvement in the liquor policy scam.

The investigating agency grilled the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) veteran for more than 8 hours before arresting him amid protests outside its headquarters in the national capital.

Section 144 was imposed South District and entry towards CBI offices regulated to ensure law and order.

"I'm not afraid as I'm going to jail for doing the good deeds. Even if I am in jail for 7-8 months, don't feel sorry for me, be proud. PM Modi is scared of Kejriwal and AAP," Sisodia said while criticising the BJP-led central government.

The CBI later issued a statement in which it specified the reasons behind Sisodia's arrest in the case.

CBI Full Statement:

The Central Bureau of Investigation has today arrested Dy. Chief Minister of GNCTD, Delhi in an ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in framing and implementation of the excise policy of GNCTD.

The instant case was registered against Deputy Chief Minister and In charge Excise Minister, GNCTD of Delhi and 14 others for investigation into the matter of alleged irregularities in framing and implementation of Excise Policy for the year 2021-22 and extending post tender benefits to private persons.

A chargesheet has been filed on 25.12.2022 against then CEO of a Mumbai based private company and 06 others. Further investigation is being carried out.

The Dy. CM was issued a notice u/s 41A Cr.P.C for attending the investigation on 19.02.2023.

Sisodia 'did not cooperate' in probe

However, he sought time of one week citing his pre-occupation. Accepting his request, he was issued a notice u/s 41A Cr.P.C for attending the investigation today (on 26.02.2023) for answering various questions evaded by him during his examination on 17.10.2022 and further questions relating to his incriminating role based on evidence collected during investigation of the case.

However, he gave evasive replies and did not cooperate the investigation despite being confronted with evidence to the contrary. Therefore, he has been arrested.

The arrested accused will be produced before the Designated Court, Delhi.