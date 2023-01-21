e-Paper Get App
Harish Chander, man accused of dragging DCW Chief Swati Maliwal in Delhi, gets bail

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) had filed a complaint with the police before an alleged video of the incident went viral on social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 21, 2023, 08:52 PM IST
article-image
Swati Maliwal molested, dragged in Delhi: Was it a staged drama? Internet questions the DCW Chairperson after video of midnight scare surfaces | Twitter
A Delhi court on Saturday granted bail to Harish Chander, the man accused of dragging DCW chief Swati Maliwal on a street in the national capital.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) had filed a complaint with the police before an alleged video of the incident went viral on social media.

Chander was charged under several sections of the IPC but the Saket Court observed that all the offences, except for section 354 of IPC, are bailable in nature and that all the offences are punishable with imprisonment for a term less than seven years.

article-image

Repeat Offender

Harish Chander is allegedly a repeat offender as Maliwal tweeted another video of a woman alleging that he allegedly molested others as well.

article-image

"The man who molested me has also made other women victims. A girl called the 181 Helpline and told how on January 17, this man stopped the car in front of her several times on Lodhi Road and asked her to sit in the car! It's good that I caught him. The most appeal is not to be afraid, raise your voice." Maliwal tweeted.

Maliwal's sting operation on Wednesday

The chief of the Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal, claimed that a drunk driver dragged her after harassing her on the road at a well-known location in Delhi, and the incident was captured horrifyingly on video.

article-image

