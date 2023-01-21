Harish Chander, man accused of dragging DCW Chief Swati Maliwal in Delhi, gets bail

Swati Maliwal molested, dragged in Delhi: Was it a staged drama? Internet questions the DCW Chairperson after video of midnight scare surfaces | Twitter

A Delhi court on Saturday granted bail to Harish Chander, the man accused of dragging DCW chief Swati Maliwal on a street in the national capital.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) had filed a complaint with the police before an alleged video of the incident went viral on social media.

Chander was charged under several sections of the IPC but the Saket Court observed that all the offences, except for section 354 of IPC, are bailable in nature and that all the offences are punishable with imprisonment for a term less than seven years.

Repeat Offender

Harish Chander is allegedly a repeat offender as Maliwal tweeted another video of a woman alleging that he allegedly molested others as well.

"The man who molested me has also made other women victims. A girl called the 181 Helpline and told how on January 17, this man stopped the car in front of her several times on Lodhi Road and asked her to sit in the car! It's good that I caught him. The most appeal is not to be afraid, raise your voice." Maliwal tweeted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Maliwal's sting operation on Wednesday

The chief of the Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal, claimed that a drunk driver dragged her after harassing her on the road at a well-known location in Delhi, and the incident was captured horrifyingly on video.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)