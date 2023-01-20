Swati Maliwal drag, molest case: BJP claims accused Harish Chandra is AAP member | Twitter (Virendra Sachdeva)

New Delhi: In a new twist in the DCW chief molestation case, the BJP on Friday claimed that the accused Harish Chandra is an AAP member and her drama was part of a conspiracy to defame the Delhi police, which has now been exposed.

Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva tweeted a picture of Harish Chandra Suryavanshi, who is accused of harassing Maliwal and claimed that he is actually a prominent activist of the Aam Aadmi Party in Sangam Vihar.

In the picture, the accused is seen campaigning with AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal. Sachdeva said, "it has become clear that the incident was a conspiracy of AAP to defame Delhi internationally by showing the city as an unsafe city for women". Sachdeva has also claimed that the three men in the picture run a betting racket along with the MLA.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The molestation case

Maliwal, chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, had alleged that she was molested by a drunk man while on an inspection at night and dragged for 10-15 metres by his car outside AIIMS with her hand stuck in the vehicle's window. The accused, a 47-year-old man, was arrested.

BJP leader Shazia Ilmi tweeted that Maliwal's "drama" has been exposed.

"@AamAadmiParty and... did a sting to defame Delhi and its police and serious questions arise on its credibility. Is cheap politics legitimate on the serious issue of women safety? she asked.

Former DCW chief Barkha Shukla Singh said by indulging in such drama, Maliwal should not weaken women.

Several BJP leaders hit out at Maliwal, an Aam Aadmi Party appointee. An immediate reaction was not available from the AAP on the issue.

(with PTI inputs)