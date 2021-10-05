FPJ Legal: Supplementary chargesheet 'soon' in murder case involving Olympian Sushil Kumar, Delhi Police tells court - All you need to know

New Delhi: Delhi Police has informed a court here that the supplementary chargesheet in the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case involving Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar will be filed soon.

The first chargesheet which was filed by the police on August 2 named 13 accused, including Sushil Kumar who was named as the "main" accused. There are a total of 17 accused in the alleged murder case, as per the police. "It is submitted by Inspector Mangesh Tyagi that supplementary chargesheet qua the remaining accused persons shall be filed soon," Additional Sessions Judge Shivaji Anand noted in an order dated October 4.

Chhatrasal Stadium murder

An incident of a brawl among wrestlers at Delhi's Chhatrasal stadium was reported on May 4 in which some wrestlers were injured and they had to be admitted to a hospital.

Sushil Kumar, along with others, had allegedly assaulted former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar and his friends at the stadium in May over an alleged property dispute. Dhankar later succumbed to the injuries.

In the first chargesheet, the police said that the brawl at the stadium was the result of a conspiracy hatched by Sushil Kumar, who wanted to re-establish his supremacy among younger wrestlers.

The police relied on the oral dying declaration of the deceased, scientific evidence including locations of the accused, CCTV footage, weapons, and vehicles recovered from the spot in the final report.

Olympian seeks bail

After evading arrest for nearly three weeks, Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar was arrested on May 23 and remanded in police custody for six days in connection with a stadium brawl that had led to the death of a wrestler.

Kumar is currently lodged in judicial custody, and lodged in Tihar jail, as the prime accused in the Sagar Dhankar murder case.

Meanwhile, the Olympian has moved the court seeking bail in the case, saying that the police built a false case and presented a "guilty image" of him. The international wrestler is in jail since June 2, 2021.

Delhi Police had filed an FIR against the accused of offences such as murder, attempt to murder, culpable homicide, criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, robbery, rioting, among others.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 12:33 PM IST