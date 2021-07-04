Chhatrasal Stadium murder: After special diet, Sushil Kumar demands TV set for wrestling updates in Tihar Jail

Days after demanding a high protein diet, Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar, prime accused in the Sagar Dhankar murder case, has asked for a television set to get updates on wrestling, said Tihar Jail officials on Sunday.

"In a letter to jail authorities, wrestler Sushil Kumar has asked for a television set. He expressed that if he gets a TV, he will get updates on wrestling," said the Tihar Jail officials.

Earlier, Kumar had filed a petition in a Delhi court seeking a high protein diet and special supplements in prison.

However, on June 9, Delhi's Rohini Court had dismissed the wrestler's plea saying the alleged special foods and supplements appear to be only the desires and wishes of the accused/applicant and are not in "any manner the essential need or necessity" for him.

Kumar is currently lodged in judicial custody, and lodged in Tihar jail, as the prime accused in the Sagar Dhankar murder case.