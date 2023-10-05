Delhi Liquor Policy Scam: AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Sent To 5-Day ED Custody In Money Laundering Case

Sanjay Singh |

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has sent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh to remand till 10 October in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy or liquor scam case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday arrested Sanjay Singh after a day-long questioning by officials at his Delhi residence.

Special Judge M K Nagpal sent Singh to ED custody till October 10. The anti-money laundering agency had sought custodial interrogation of Singh for 10 days.

More details to follow...

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)