 Delhi Liquor Policy Scam: AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Sent To 5-Day ED Custody In Money Laundering Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeDelhiDelhi Liquor Policy Scam: AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Sent To 5-Day ED Custody In Money Laundering Case

Delhi Liquor Policy Scam: AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Sent To 5-Day ED Custody In Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday arrested Sanjay Singh after a day-long questioning by the ED officials at his Delhi residence.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 05, 2023, 06:47 PM IST
article-image
Sanjay Singh |

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has sent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh to remand till 10 October in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy or liquor scam case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday arrested Sanjay Singh after a day-long questioning by officials at his Delhi residence.

Special Judge M K Nagpal sent Singh to ED custody till October 10. The anti-money laundering agency had sought custodial interrogation of Singh for 10 days.

More details to follow...

Read Also
WATCH: AAP Supporters Detained In Pune Amidst Protest Against Sanjay Singh's Arrest At CBI Office In...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Liquor Policy Scam: AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Sent To 5-Day ED Custody In Money Laundering Case

Delhi Liquor Policy Scam: AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Sent To 5-Day ED Custody In Money Laundering Case

Delhi Police ACP Shoots Himself Dead 3 Days After Wife's Demise, Probe Underway

Delhi Police ACP Shoots Himself Dead 3 Days After Wife's Demise, Probe Underway

'PM Modi Involved In Corruption From Head To Toe': Arvind Kejriwal Hits Out At Centre Over Sanjay...

'PM Modi Involved In Corruption From Head To Toe': Arvind Kejriwal Hits Out At Centre Over Sanjay...

Delhi Crime: 3 Masked Men Rob Jewellery Shop In Samaypur Badli, Flee With Items Worth ₹30 Lakh;...

Delhi Crime: 3 Masked Men Rob Jewellery Shop In Samaypur Badli, Flee With Items Worth ₹30 Lakh;...

New Delhi: SC Grants Bail To 75-Year-Old After 4 Decades Of Trial In Rape & Murder Case

New Delhi: SC Grants Bail To 75-Year-Old After 4 Decades Of Trial In Rape & Murder Case