AAP Holds Protest Against Arrest Of Sanjay Singh In Mumbai & Outside BJP Office In Delhi; Police Detains Workers (WATCH)

Mumbai Police detains AAP workers protesting against Sanjay Singh's arrest | ANI

Mumbai: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers on Thursday (October 5) held protests against the arrest of Sanjay Singh, who was arrested in connection with the excise policy case after his house was raided by the ED on Wednesday (September 4). The protests were held in Mumbai and central Delhi near the BJP office.

Mumbai Police also detained the workers who protested and raised slogans against the arrest of AAP MP Sanjay Singh.

Protests in Delhi

Several workers of the party gathered at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office at DDU Marg, raising slogans against the Centre and demanding release of Singh.

The party has alleged that the Enforcement Directorate arrested Singh as he raised issues related to the Adani Group in Parliament.

Singh was arrested on Wednesday in connection with alleged corruption in the 2021-22 Delhi Excise policy case.

VIDEO | AAP workers protest outside BJP headquarters in Delhi against the ED arrest of party MP Sanjay Singh. pic.twitter.com/TxBgXLoboI — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 5, 2023

AAP accuses Centre of trying to silence 'Sanjay Singh'

The AAP on Thursday (October 5) said that the Centre was trying to silence its MP Sanjay Singh by arresting him, and challenged the BJP-led Union government to make public any evidence they have against him.

Addressing a press conference in the capital, senior AAP leader and minister Atishi claimed that over 500 officers of the ED and CBI conducted raids at various places linked to the AAP leaders in the last 15 months but "haven't found a single evidence" against them.

"They raided Manish Sisodia's residence, offices and several other places but they couldn't find evidence of corruption of even a single penny. And now, Sanjay Singh has been targeted," she said.

"The ED officers raided every inch of Sanjay Singh's residence but couldn't find anything. They arrested him because he constantly raised issues of Centre's corruption," she added.

Atishi further said that if there is any evidence against their leader, the Centre "should make it public".

