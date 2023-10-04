'Chinta Na Karo, Himmat Se Raho': AAP MP Sanjay Singh Tells Mother, Touches Her Feet Before Being Taken Away By ED (WATCH)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Member of Parliament Sanjay Singh was arrested on Wednesday following a raid conducted by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy. Singh, 51, becomes the third AAP leader to face arrest in this matter.

Singh, before being taken away by the ED, took blessing from his mother by touching her feet.

Comforting his concerned mother in this difficult situation, Singh told her, "'Chinta Na Karo, Himmat Se Raho (Don't worry, live with courage)."

This moment was captured on the video shared by the Aam Aadmi Party on its X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Sharing the video, Singh's party wrote, "Whose head is blessed by mother, No one can harm him. Every revolutionary has to see jail, today Sanjay Singh also got this privilege. Neither were afraid, nor be afraid, Will continue to fight against injustice."

जिसके सिर पर माँ का आशीर्वाद हो,

उसका कोई कुछ नहीं बिगाड़ सकता 🙏



हर क्रांतिकारी को जेल देखनी होती है, आज संजय सिंह को भी यह सौभाग्य प्राप्त हुआ।



ना डरे थे, ना डरेंगे,

— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) October 4, 2023

History of the case and links to Singh

There are allegations that the 2021-22 excise policy of the Delhi government, which involved granting licenses to liquor traders, may have facilitated cartelization and favored specific dealers who were accused of making illicit payments. The AAP vehemently denies these allegations. Consequently, the policy was revoked, and the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi recommended a CBI investigation. Subsequently, the Enforcement Directorate initiated a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in response to this recommendation.

The investigating agency has asserted that Sanjay Singh, who was apprehended under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, had a pivotal role in shaping and executing the policy that has since been discontinued. This policy was purportedly advantageous to specific liquor manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers.

Back in May of this year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a chargesheet against the former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who had been arrested. The chargesheet indicated that a restaurateur named Dinesh Arora shared a very close association with both Singh and Sisodia.

In July, Arora was taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which contended that he played a crucial role in the case. The agency alleged that in 2020, Arora received a phone call from the AAP MP, wherein it was conveyed that the Delhi assembly elections were approaching, and the AAP required financial support.

