 Sanjay Singh's Arrest: 'Na Khaenge, Na Khane Denge,' Madhya Pradesh Minister Reiterates Modi's Statements On Corruption Charges Against AAP MP
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 05, 2023, 12:31 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): "Na khaenge aur na khane denge," Minister of State for Culture, Meenakshi Lekhi reiterated PM Narendra Modi's statement on Thursday, while replying to media queries on the arrest of AAP's Member of Parliament Sanjay Singh.

Lekhi asserted, "Allegations of corruption against Sanjay Singh demand thorough investigation and subsequent action. Modi Ji has said, 'Na Khaunga, Na Khane Dunga.' If corruption has happened, there will be an investigation, and there will be punishment. The action taken is fair."

Emphasizing Prime Minister Modi's resolve against corruption, she pointed out that the probe agencies are diligently performing their duties within the legal framework.

During her visit to Gwalior, Meenakshi Lekhi addressed media queries related to Sanjay Singh's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). She stated, "Opposition leaders have come into governance with the intention of improving administration and their family's circumstances. This is Modi government, and corruption-free India is our goal. Investigation agencies are working within the legal framework."

Participating in an awareness conference, Lekhi reflected on the positive developments during the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) tenure in both Madhya Pradesh and Participating in an awareness conference, Lekhi reflected on the positive developments during the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) tenure in both Madhya Pradesh and the central government. She expressed optimism, saying, "Our economy was struggling, but under Modi Ji's leadership, we have achieved a top-5 position in the global economy. Our economic reforms are contributing to this success."

