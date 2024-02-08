Two Arrested At Indore Airport For Carrying Fake Identity Documents

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two Delhi residents who landed here from Chennai have been arrested at the airport for allegedly carrying fake identity documents, police said on Thursday.

Mohammad Umar (43) and Zakir Hussain (30), both residents of Jamia Nagar in Delhi, were intercepted at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport here on suspicion that they were smuggling gold, said deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Aditya Mishra.

The duo landed here from Chennai by a private airline on Wednesday night.

Police seized three fake voter identity cards from them, the official said "Both the accused do not have any identity card in their real names. We suspect they have been travelling by international airlines on the basis of fake identity cards for a long time to smuggle gold from the Gulf countries," Mishra said.

The two were booked under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of documents) and other relevant provisions, the DCP said, adding, "we are questioning them in detail." The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Madhya Pradesh police and intelligence agencies are also keeping an eye on the case, another official said.