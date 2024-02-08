 Indore Man Detained For Abandoning 20-Day-Old Daughter, Tells Cops He Wanted A Son
PTIUpdated: Thursday, February 08, 2024, 08:27 PM IST
Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man, desperate for a son, was detained on Thursday for allegedly abandoning his 20-day-old daughter in a patch of bushes in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, an official said.

The man, identified as Rohit Yadav (30), is a computer operator, Hira Nagar police station in-charge P L Sharma said.

"Yadav has a two-year-old daughter and he was expecting the birth of a son. About 20 days ago, his wife delivered their second daughter," he said.

On Thursday, Yadav abandoned his newborn daughter in the bushes near a jail being constructed on the Indore-Ujjain road.

On a complaint by his family about the missing infant, the police questioned Yadav, who confessed to the crime. The infant was then rescued from the shrubbery, the official said.

Yadav told the police that he abandoned his second daughter as his wish to have a son was not fulfilled. The baby has been handed over to the family, the official said.

Appropriate legal action is being taken against Yadav, who is yet to be arrested, added the official.

