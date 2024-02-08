FPJ Exclusive: UpGrad Launches Inaugural Offline Learning Center In Indore, Plans Expansion Across India

In a major shift, UpGrad, an integrated up-skilling company which provides online courses, has now established its inaugural offline learning center in Indore.

This move aligns with the company's goal to establish 100 counseling and learning centers across India aimed to provide offline courses along with their online courses.

Additionally, upGrad has recently opened two counseling centers in Mumbai and Delhi, in addition to its existing facilities. The company has reportedly allocated an initial fund of Rs.100 crore to expand into non-metro cities and smaller towns.

In an exclusive interview with Mayank Kumar, the Co-founder & Managing Director of upGrad, the Free Press Journal (FPJ) sought insights about these offline centers.

FPJ: What prompted the decision to establish offline centers?

Mayank: We aim to broaden the reach of in-person educational platforms. A large number of students prefer offline education and our goal is to match the demands of the job market by providing courses to these students.

FPJ: Can you outline the difference in fee structures between UpGrad's online and offline courses?

Mayank: The fee structure for our offline courses varies depending on the program and location. Generally, our offline programs are priced competitively, ranging from approximately Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 1,50,000 rupees. We aim to maintain affordability.

FPJ: How does UpGrad see the role of offline centers amid the shift towards online learning?

Mayank: The majority of our focus will remain on online learning, but we still value and prioritize the offline market as an essential part of our overall strategy. Our offline initiatives play a key role in introducing learners to our online programs and will act like advertisements.

FPJ: How does UpGrad plan to integrate online and offline learning for a hybrid approach?

Mayank: Hybrid learning is indeed gaining traction, and UpGrad will continue to prioritize using technology to make it easier to switch between online and offline aspects, ensuring that educational content can be accessed by the students easily.

FPJ: What are UpGrad's future plans and goals regarding its offline learning centers?

Mayank: Our goal is to continue expanding our offline presence across India, reaching underserved regions and tapping into diverse learner demographics. Also, we will continue innovating our offline offerings, integrating technology.