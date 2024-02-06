Mumbai News: UpGrad Launches 100 Offline Learning Centers

Mumbai: On February 6, 2024, upGrad has officially announced the launch of 100 offline Connect and Counselling touch-points & Learning Centres in India.

The company has allocated an initial fund of INR 100 crore to expand its presence in non-metro areas and smaller towns, and to speed up its operations within the next year.

Additionally, the initial pair of counseling centers have been officially opened in Mumbai and Delhi, while the first two educational centers are now operational in Indore and Pune.

upGrad Co-Founder Expresses Views

Talking about this development Mayank Kumar, Co-founder & MD, of upGrad, shared, “India is very uniquely placed to dominate the global talent markets and therefore, in the current FY, we are integrating our offerings carefully to empower every age group with the right career guidance and high-quality learning suite and training encompassing both, long and short format courses."

Further elaborating on his point, he stated, "In the competitive era we operate in, timely upskilling will act as a collaborative nation-building force aligning India's supremacy onto the global stage."

Aim Of The Centres

Furthermore, upGrad aims to establish 100 centers to guide more than 500,000 individuals on their career decisions. The Learning Centers are expected to have over 10,000 learners enrolled.