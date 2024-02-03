Mumbai: Shree Nagardas Dharsi Bhuta High School Hosts Road Safety Programme With Mumbai Police Officials

Shree Nagardas Dharsi Bhuta High School Hosts Road Safety Programme |

Shree Nagardas Dharsi Bhuta High School situated in Andheri hosted a road traffic safety programme on February 3, 2024. This event aimed to spread awareness regarding road safety and traffic rules to the students.

The event was attended by Bhanumatiben Bhuta (Founder Trustee), Kamleshbhai Bhuta, Devangiben Bhuta, and Shubhendu Bhuta (Managing Trustee), Umakant Raut (Educational Director), Sarjerao Vaidya (Principal), Ujjwala Gonsalves (Vice Principal), along with teachers, students, and PTA members.

The event's chief guest was Pravin Padwalji (Joint Commissioner of Police), Nitin Pawarji (Deputy Commissioner of Police), and Dattatraya Namdev Borate (Assistant Commissioner of Police, Traffic Police, Mumbai).

Notably, the guests were greeted with tilak, flower petals, and the traditional Maharashtra dance known as 'lezim', performed by the students.

The event was attended by Mumbai Police officials. |

Emphasises On Road Safety

Providing guidance to the attendees, Pravin Padwalji stressed on the need to follow the traffic rules and on the use of helmet while travelling on two wheeler even as a passive rider. He even stressed on crossing the road at Zebra crossing and to strictly follow traffic signals even as a pedestrian.

Furthermore, Nitin Pawarji also encourage pupils on road safety by stating, "Together, let us build a culture where safety is not just a rule but a way of life."

He further provided guidance on girl student safety and the side effects of drug use.

Students led a rally on the road. |

Additionally, Kamlesh Bhutaji, the Managing trustee of the school shared his thoughts on road safety, he said, "Well-designed roads, proper signage, efficient traffic management systems, and well-maintained vehicles contribute to a safer environment. Collaborative efforts between government bodies, law enforcement, and communities are vital for creating a comprehensive approach to road safety."

The event concluded with a rally on the street led by students, educators, trustees, guests, and parents.