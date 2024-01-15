 Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out At Shut BMC School In Parel, No Injuries Reported; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Fire Breaks Out At Shut BMC School In Parel, No Injuries Reported; Visuals Surface

Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out At Shut BMC School In Parel, No Injuries Reported; Visuals Surface

There are no reports of any casualties in the incident, and the cause of the conflagration is not yet known.

IANSUpdated: Monday, January 15, 2024, 10:49 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out At Shut BMC School In Parel, No Injuries Reported; Visuals Surface |

Mumbai: A fire broke out in a closed civic school near the Mint Colony Monorail Station in Mumbai's Parel, a BMC Disaster Cell official said here on Monday.

The blaze was noticed after clouds of thick dark smoke started emanating from the storeroom of the five-storey Saibaba School, surrounded by several high-rises sparking panic.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out At Kandivali Highrise; No Injuries Reported
article-image

Mattresses Caught Fire

The BMC said that some mattress kept in the storage place had apparently caught fire, but it was confined to the electrical wiring, installations and the other goods stored there.

The BMC Fire Brigade, Mumbai Police and civic teams rushed to the spot and were battling the blaze.

There are no reports of any casualties in the incident, and the cause of the conflagration is not yet known.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out At Shut BMC School In Parel, No Injuries Reported; Visuals Surface

Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out At Shut BMC School In Parel, No Injuries Reported; Visuals Surface

Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out At Kandivali Highrise; No Injuries Reported

Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out At Kandivali Highrise; No Injuries Reported

Bombay High Court Advocate Finds Crèche Transformed Into Document Storage; Raises Concerns Over...

Bombay High Court Advocate Finds Crèche Transformed Into Document Storage; Raises Concerns Over...

FPJ Special: Expanding Cocaine Market In Mumbai? Rare Police Bust In Nagpada-Dongri Area Reveals...

FPJ Special: Expanding Cocaine Market In Mumbai? Rare Police Bust In Nagpada-Dongri Area Reveals...

Mumbai News: Railway Engineer Arrested For Rape

Mumbai News: Railway Engineer Arrested For Rape