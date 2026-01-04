 Bhopal News: Drunken Youths Attack Family At Home, Torch Vehicles In Bagh Mugalia
Panic prevailed in Bhopal’s Bagh Mugalia area after drunk youths allegedly attacked a family inside their home, brutally assaulting women and children, torching a vehicle, killing a goat, and attempting arson. Several family members were seriously injured. Though police detained some accused initially, they were later released, triggering anger and fear among locals.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 10:42 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Drunken Youths Attack Family At Home, Torch Vehicles In Bagh Mugalia | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped the Bagh Mugalia area after a group of drunk youths went on a violent rampage, attacking a family inside their home, setting a vehicle on fire, and attempting arson on Saturday.

The incident has raised serious questions about police alertness.

According to the victims, the violence erupted when family members objected to a group of youths creating a ruckus under the influence of alcohol.

Enraged, the accused - led by Anuj and his associates - allegedly stormed into the house and assaulted family members, including women and children.

Suman, one of the injured, said she was struck on the head, causing severe injuries. Her husband, Akhilesh Sahni, reportedly sustained fractures to his leg and ribs.

The entire family was brutally beaten, leaving them bleeding and traumatised.

The family alleged that the attackers hurled abuses, set a vehicle on fire, and burned a goat to death. The accused also allegedly attempted to set the house ablaze.

The injured family claimed that although police initially detained some of the accused, they were later released, further fuelling fear and anger among residents.

