 MP News: 44-Year-Old Photographer Found Dead In Drain Near Liquor Shop In Gwalior
MP News: 44-Year-Old Photographer Found Dead In Drain Near Liquor Shop In Gwalior

Madhouganj police, treating the matter as suspicious, called forensic experts to the scene and have launched a detailed investigation. Naresh, originally from Morena, is survived by his wife and children. He had recently returned from Hyderabad, where he worked as a camera operator.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 10:27 AM IST
MP News: 44-Year-Old Photographer Found Dead In Drain Near Liquor Shop In Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The body of a 44-year-old photographer was discovered in a drain near a liquor shop in Madhouganj on Saturday afternoon. Police suspect death after falling into the drain.

The deceased, identified as Naresh Singh Sikarwar, had left his home around 6 am. His body was found just a few steps from a liquor shop in the afternoon.

According to the deceased’s wife, he was addicted to alcohol and had been drinking heavily since the start of the New Year. She revealed that for the last three days, he had consumed no food, only alcohol.

Preliminary investigations suggest that after purchasing liquor, Naresh likely sat on the drain's bridge, lost his balance in an inebriated state and fell inside. Police speculate that exposure to cold water may have caused his death.

