Sex Racket Operating From Massage Parlour Busted In Nagpur, Police Rescues 4 Young Girls Forced Into Prostitution

Nagpur, January 19: A sex racket allegedly operating from a massage parlour in Nagpur's Rana Pratap Nagar area has been busted by the police. Four young girls who were pushed into prostitution have been rescued. The police arrested three persons including the spa's manager for allegedly running the sex racket. The raid followed by arrests was conducted by the Nagpur police's Social Security Branch (SSB) on January 16.

A complaint was lodged alleging that a sex racket was being operated Amanjena Spa under the garb of massage parlour. Acting on the complaint, the cops attatched to the SSB made a plan and sent a decoy customer to the spa. Soon after he confirmed that a prostitution racket was being operated, the police conducted a raid at the spa.

Four Girls Rescued, Three Accused Arrested

Busting the sex racket, the cops rescued four young girls from the spa. Three accused who pushed the girls into prostitution were arrested. They have been identified as 35-year-old Manisha alias Mahima Suresh Farkade, 38-year-old Saroj Manoj Sharma and spa's manager 34-year-old Nilendra Mahesh Uke. Both Manisha and Saroj also worked at the spa.

An FIR was registered at the Rana Pratap Nagar police station against the trio. They have been booked under Sections 3, 4, 5 and 7 of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act. The entire operation was carried out under the supervision of senior Crime Branch officers. Police Inspector Sareen Durge, Sub-Inspector Mahendra Thote, Head Constable Laxman Choure, Head Constable Lata Gawai and other cops conducted the raid. Further investigation is underway.