Revenge Porn Case In Nagpur: Man Sends Nude Pics, Explicit Chats Of Ex-Girlfriend To Her Husband And Others, Arrested

Nagpur, January 8: The Nagpur Police on January 6 arrested a 43-year-old man in connection with a case of revenge porn. The accused, whose identity has not been revealed, allegedly sent nude pictures and explicit chats of his former girlfriend to 11 people including her husband and some co-workers. An FIR in relation to with case was registered in October last year. For three months, the accused succeeded in evading his arrest.

The accused is a jilted lover who wanted to take revenge from his former girlfriend. He linked the woman's WhatsApp account to his desktop computer and was reading all her chats. Reading her chats, he found out that the woman was getting close to a man other than her husband. He didn't like it. Also, he was angry over loss of his multi-level marketing business which he had started with the woman.

Accused Makes Revenge Porn Ploy

In order to take revenge, the accused saved the woman's naked pictures and explicit chats in different pen drives. He then sent those pen drives to 11 persons each via post. One of the pen drives, he sent to himself and pretended to be innocent when the cops were gathering information after registering the FIR.

Excessive Blinking Foils Man's Plan

Given the sensitivity of the matter, Nagpur Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar assigned the case to DCP Cyber Archit Chandak and senior inspector of Beltarodi police station Mukund Kawade. During questioning of the woman's colleagues, the cops became suspicious of the accused because of his excessive blinking.

Further investigation by cyber experts and Kawade’s detection branch confirmed the accused alleged involvement in the case. Subsequently, he was arrested. The cops seized the cellphones, laptops and other electronic devices from his residence. Further investigation was underway.