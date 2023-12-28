Nagpur: Man Pelts Stone At Banner With PM Narendra Modi's Pic; Congress Leader Shares Video | Twitter

Nagpur: A video has surfaced on the internet in which it can be seen that a man is throwing stones at the banner with the photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The viral video is said to have shot in Maharashtra's Nagpur, where a man who is in his 30s can be seen throwing stones at the poster of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The video has been shared by Gujarat Congress leader Hitendra Pithadiya. Hitendra Pithadiya is the Chairman of the SC Department of the Gujarat Congress and also the former National Coordinator of the AICC.

Hitendra Pithadiya shared the video and said, "So much hatred towards Narendra Modi in Nagpur!" It can be seen in the video that the man is throwing stones at the banner of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which is installed at a bus stop in Nagpur.

Gujarat Congress leader Hitendra Pithadiya shared video | Twitter

The poster was put up at the Chandramani Nagar bus stop in Nagpur. The man who is donning a white shirt is throwing stones in fit of rage at the Prime Minister.

Many people are seen standing and watching the man throw stones at the Prime Minister's banner. A few onlookers were also seen filming the incident, which took place in broad daylight in front of a massive crowd. Traffic is also seen at a standstill and people are seen watching the man indulge in the act.

Nobody comes forward to stop the man from performing the shameful act. The banner that is put up at the bus stop is the one promoting the Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.

The Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being held by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) across the nation. The yatra kicked off on November 21 and will continue till January 26, 2024. Hitendra Pithadiya was in the news recently, allegedly for sharing an obscene image of Ram Temple priest.