MP Youth Beaten With Sticks & Paraded With 'Chappal' Garland After Locals Mistake Him As Thief In Jabalpur; Video Viral

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident was reported from Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, where a youth was brutally beaten by a group of young men who mistook him for a thief on Tuesday. A video of the incident is going viral on social media.

VIDEO | A group of locals mistake a youth for a thief, tear his clothes & brutally thrash him in Jabalpur#Jabalpur #MadhyaPradesh #Thief pic.twitter.com/stkpPxkPwD — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) May 28, 2024

The attackers tied his hands and feet, beat him using sticks, hurled kicks and punches, and recorded the entire ordeal on video. In the video, the group can be seen abusing the youth, using harsh words, kicking him, and beating him with sticks. Around four to five other youths were seen continuously beating him without any mercy.

The youth was forced to call one of the attackers 'papa' and apologise by bowing his head to the attacker's feet. The youth was seen apologising continuously and pleading to be let go.

After the beating, they humiliated the young man further by putting a garland of slippers around his neck and parading him through the area. They also streamed the incident live on their social media accounts. The video was later shared widely, causing widespread outrage.

Upon receiving the information, Tilwara police have registered a case against the unknown assailants. The incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Tilwara police station.