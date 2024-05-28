 Video: Man Kidnapped By Relatives, Forced To Drink Urine, Paraded With Shoes Garland And Blackened Face; Police Demand ₹20 Lakh To Take Action
The incident, rooted in an old family dispute, was recorded on video and is now circulating on social media.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 28, 2024, 10:20 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking case from Guna, a man from the Banjara community was abducted by his relatives, forced to drink urine, and paraded through the village wearing women's attire, with a garland of shoes and a blackened face. The incident, rooted in an old family dispute, was recorded on video and is now circulating on social media.

The victim named Mahendra Singh attempted to report the incident to the police, who initially did not register his complaint. It was only after the issue was brought to the attention of the Superintendent of Police (SP) that an FIR was lodged at Fatehgarh police station.

According to reports, Mahendra Singh was working in the field when over a dozen people came and took him away in a jeep. They then beat him, made him wear a garland of shoes, and forced him to drink urine.

He was kidnapped on May 22 and taken to various places in Patan, Rajasthan. The kidnappers demanded ₹25 lakh for his release from his father, Phool Singh.

When Phool Singh approached the police, they demanded money instead of taking action. They pressured him to pay ₹20 lakh within three days, after which Mahendra was released on May 25. Now, the family plans to approach the High Court for justice.

Those who allegedly assaulted Mahendra Singh have been identified as Sodan Singh, Guman Singh, Omkar Singh, Badhan Banjara, Chhotu Banjara, Ramesh Banjara, Tofan Banjara, Prem Banjara, Genda Singh, Kaluram, Gulab, and Mathri Bai. Mahendra feels he has no option but to commit suicide if no action is taken.

Mahendra's family said the incident stemmed from a family dispute. His uncle's daughter was married to Ramesh Banjara. But she ran away after Ramesh chose another woman.

The girl’s family had earlier filed a complaint about this abuse and in retaliation family members of Ramesh kidnapped Mahendra and tortured him. Mahendra’s brother Tofan said that despite working together in the fields for a month, the relatives betrayed Mahendra.

Guna SP Sanjeev Singh acknowledged the case. He said Mahendra was sent to Fatehgarh police station with a police team. Although the assault occurred in Rajasthan, the crime began with Mahendra's abduction, and strict action will be taken against the perpetrators.

