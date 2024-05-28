Bhopal: Woman Dies after jumping off ambulance carrying uncle's body

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman died after she jumped out of a moving ambulance carrying the body of her uncle in Sagar district on Monday.

The last rites of the man and her niece were performed in Braodia Nanagir of the district on Monday.

The uncle, Rajendra Ahirwar, died at Sagar medical college following a fight over an old dispute. After the post-mortem the family was heading towards their village.

Midway, his niece Anjana Ahirwar jumped from the ambulance and was seriously injured. She was admitted to a nearby hospital, where she died.

Sagar SP Abhishek Tiwari said Rajendra and his two accomplices Amir Sohel and Faizal had gone to attack one Pappu Rajak in an old dispute on Saturday evening. The three assaulted Pappu and his daughter with rod and lathi. They were also carrying a katta.

In the meantime, villagers gathered and tried to save Pappu from the assailants. However, Rajendra received serious injuries in the fight. He was admitted to a hospital, but he died of his injuries.

The police said 13 cases were registered against Rajendra and his externment from the district was under process. Sohel and Faizal were externed and their externment period ended a week ago. The police have arrested one accused in the murder case.

The police have also registered a case against the three on the report of Pappu. A case against Pappu was also registered.

The SP added the woman's parents were in the ambulance and they told the police that Anjana was talking to someone on the phone and suddenly jumped after opening the door of the ambulance.

In August 2023, Anjana's brother Nitin Ahirwar, 18, was beaten to death. When his mother came to save her child, she was allegedly disrobed by men who had been mounting pressure on him to convince his sister to withdraw a sexual harassment case filed in 2019.

Diggy, Cong leaders offer condolences

Congress leaders, including former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, former MLA Sunil Jain and other party leaders reached the house of the deceased and consoled the family. The ex-CM asked for details about the case from the SDOP and the SDM. Later, all the leaders joined the last rites along with the family.

Anjana's sister tied rakhi to Diggy

In August 2023, former CM Digvijaya Singh had asked the sister of Nitin Ahirwar to tie rakhi to him and he promised that he will play the role of his brother and also of mama in future. He promised to help the family to get justice.