 Indore: Insta ID Of Social Media Influencer Hacked, Crime Branch Recovers It Within Few Hours  
The hacker had taken her password and authentication code to the hackers through email Id.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, May 26, 2024, 02:32 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Instagram ID of an eleven-year-old social media influencer girl was hacked by a cybercriminal and he was demanding 200 dollars to give password to recover her ID from her parents. Fortunately, the crime branch managed to recover her profile on Instagram. The hacker had used a software in Turkey to hack the ID.

According to additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya, the mother of the social media influencer had lodged a complaint that her Instagram ID was hacked by a hacker on the pretext of providing her ‘blue tick’ (verified customer status). The hacker had taken her password and authentication code to the hackers through email Id.      

After hacking the ID, the hacker started demanding 200 dollars to give password and authentication code to recover her ID. After receiving a complaint, the social media cell of the crime branch started an investigation and found that the complainant’s daughter is a famous social media influencer and she has about 6.5 lakh followers on her profile. She has worked with Bollywood celebrities as well.

The hackers not only changed the password but they also changed the user name of her ID.  During the investigation, it was found that the hackers were using the software of Turkey. The crime branch team contacted the officials through Meta Platform and received the details of the complainant's ID. Also, they requested a password reset link to the email ID of the complainant. Thus, the crime branch managed to recover the password of the girl within a few hours.

