MP Shocker: 13-Yr-Old Girl Found 9 Months Pregnant; Alleges Rape By Neighbour, Threatened To Stay Quiet

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a 13-year-old girl in Morena was found pregnant after experiencing a stomach ache. She later revealed that she was raped and threatened by neighbour to keep silent about the incident.

The stayed with her grandmother in Morena as her mother passed away in Bhind two years ago.

According to information given by the girl, two months ago, there was a wedding near her grandmother's house. Where, the perprator identified as Pramod, was present. Taking advantage of the situation, he entered the victim's home when she was alone and allegedly raped her and threatened her and said he would kill her and her grandmother if she told anyone.

The girl began experiencing abdominal pain over the past month. When treatment in Morena failed to alleviate her discomfort, she was brought to a hospital in Gwalior for further examination.

Upon conducting an ultrasound, doctors were shocked to discover that the girl was nine weeks pregnant. Upon questioning by her relatives, the girl broke down and narrated the entire sequence of events.

Following this revelation, her family lodged a complaint with the police, leading to the filing of a case under the Rape and POCSO Act against the accused.