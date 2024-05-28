 Jabalpur Updates: Mid-Night Power Cut At NSCB Hospital Disrupt Services; Villagers Pose With Baby Crocodile Spotted On Farm (WATCH)
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 28, 2024, 01:58 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A late-night power failure disrupted the health services at Mahakaushal region's biggest hospital Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose (NSBC) Medical Hospital on intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. A patient who was referred to the medical emergency department was forced to return by the doctors due to power outage.

Patients had to struggle for atleast two hours between 12 to 2am.

No alternative arrangements to reinstate the power supply were made, especially during the time when temperature are going off limits.

It is said some technical glitch led to the power failure in the hospital.

Baby crocodile spotted on field

Tuesday morning turned to be adventurous for the villagers in Jabalpur, when they spotted a baby crocodile on the field.

The locals of Parshuram Kund Mohania villagers left to work on their farms and fields on Tuesday morning, when they saw a small dark green coloured crocodile crawling on the ground.

Amused, the villagers posed for a picture holding the baby crocodile in their hands. After a brief, though full of fun, photo session, the locals released it in the village's Pariyat river.

Notably, this was not the first incidence when a crocodile had entered the fields. Several times these crocodiles cross the neighbouring Pariyat river and reach the farms and fields in search of food.

