 MP Update: 4 Killed In Separate Road Accidents In Chhatarpur District; 2 Killed In Motorcycle Accident In Damoh District
PTIUpdated: Monday, February 05, 2024, 03:54 PM IST
Representative Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): At least four persons were killed in two separate road accidents involving a tractor trolley and a motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, police said on Monday.

A tractor trolley with 25 persons on board overturned near Raipura village on Sunday night, leaving three persons dead and more than 10 others injured, said Chhatarpur Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi.

"The deceased included the tractor driver and two others. More than 10 persons injured in the accident are undergoing treatment at a hospital," he said.

In another incident, a motorcycle carrying three persons rammed into a stationary truck under the Bada-Malhera police station limits, the police officer said.

"One person was killed and two others were injured," he added.

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were killed when an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred on the Batiyagarh bypass late on Sunday night, an official said.

The victims were heading towards Batiyagarh town when an unidentified vehicle hit their two-wheeler, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Sandeep Mishra said.

The men, who were in their 20s, were rushed to a hospital, where they died while undergoing treatment, he said.

A case has been registered and the police are on the lookout for the vehicle involved in the accident, the official said.

