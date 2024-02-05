Bhopal: Man Spots Plastic Piece In Pizza Base, Manager Brushes It Off As 'Onion'; Complaint Filed With FSSAI |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man spotted a piece of plastic in the base of the pizza that he had ordered from a reputed brand. Rajkumar Sahu, living in Kolar area of Bhopal had ordered 3 veg pizzas from the pizza center in Kolar. One of the pizzas had a piece of plastic in it.

A complaint was made to the Food Department and Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in this regard, after which the department investigated the concerned centre. According to the Food Department, the company's pizza bases are made in Nagpur and then sent to Bhopal.

'Ordered 3 pizzas from pizza center'

Complainant Rajkumar Sahu said that on January 19, he had ordered 3 pizzas from the Pizza Center located in Kolar. “Me and my son took delivery from the store with cash payment. We went home and started eating pizza with our family, when a piece came out in my son Anshul's mouth. It appeared to be plastic. When I called the store and told a young man named Ankit, he got me to talk to his manager on the phone,” he said.

“The manager said that it must be onion. I requested him to confirm by sending it to his authorised person. After some time a person came from the store. He examined it thoroughly and told me that it was plastic,” Sahu added.

The person then offered Sahu to repeat the order and take the pizza back with full samples. “I told them that if I give you the sample then how will I complain or give feedback about it. I kept it safe and complained about it,” he said. However, Rajkumar Sahu said that there is no online complaint number, after which he had to complain about it in writing to the concerned.

Matter under investigation

Food Safety Officer Devendra Kumar Dubey said that they have received a complaint in this regard, about ten days ago. He said, “We investigated the concerned store immediately after the complaint, the matter is currently under investigation. It would be appropriate to say something only after the investigation is completed.”

Replying to the questions of the absence of an online complaint number, Dubey said that anyone can complain in the Collectorate office located in Kohefiza or in the fertiliser department offices located here and there. Apart from this, one can also make a written complaint in the concerned police station or can write to the Food and Drug office located at JP Hospital.