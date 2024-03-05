MP: Tantrik Dupes Girl Of ₹1 Lakh On Pretext Of Solving ‘Boyfriend Related Problems’ In Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A tantrik allegedly duped a girl of more than one lakh rupees on pretext of solving her love problems, police said on Tuesday. The cops caught the accused man and dragged him to jail.

The victim, who is a medical student, resides in Thaatipur, Gwalior, found a visiting card of the baba while heading to college. The card claimed the baba could solve any complex problem or love issue with 100% guaranteed results. She contacted the baba, who invited her to his office and displayed magical tricks to gain her trust. Convinced, she sought his help to resolve her love issues. He demanded money for performing magic rituals. The student was coerced into believing the baba's claims and gave him money.

#WATCH | Cops Drag Tantrik To Jail For Duping Student Of Rs 1 Lakh In #Gwalior#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/bMHb6NPGgU — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) March 5, 2024

The student, coerced by fear tactics, handed over additional money to the tantrik, bringing the total sum extorted to 1,01,000 rupees. The accused called the student to his office, where he performed rituals with a mystical pot that seemed to move on its own. Claiming it was filled with supernatural entities, the tantric declared that the student's task would be fulfilled only upon meeting their demands, whether it was a thousand rupees or even lakhs, along with a camel's sacrifice. He demanded 85,000 rupees for a camel’s sacrifice, plus 3,000 rupees for the butcher.

When the student refused to pay such a huge amount, the tantric threatened dire consequences, with harm to her family members if she refused to comply with his demands.

Fearing for her family's safety, the student sought her uncle's help, and together they confronted the tantric near the Gurudwara, leading to his apprehension by the police. The police are currently investigating the student's complaint against the fraudulent tantric.