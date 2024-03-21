MP Shocker: Assistant Sub-Inspector Beaten, His Service Pistol Robbed Off In Broad Daylight In Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): An ironic incident was reported from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, where three youths brutally assaulted a cop and robbed off his service pistol.

The victim, posted as a assistant sub-inspector at Badnagar police station, was was heading to a roadside eatery for dinner on Wednesday, when the incident happened.

The news of the assault and pistol robbery caused a stir in the Ujjain police department. After a night-long search operation, the robbers were apprehended in the morning. During the arrest, their pistol was also confiscated.

The three robbers have been identified as Abhishek Singh aged 21 years, Sanjay alias Sunil alias Tarjan (23) and Ajay Vishwakarma (29) years. A case has been registered against the three accused, sections of National Security Act (NSA) have been invoked.

According to police sources, on Wednesday night, Inspector Govardhan Bairagi was on night duty in Badnagar, went to a roadside eatery on Runija Road to have dinner. During this time, three youths stopped him on the way and attacked him severely. Subsequently, the assailants snatched his service pistol and fled the scene.

On the same night, Additional SP Nitesh Bhargava from Ujjain and other officials reached Badnagar, and a search operation for the culprits commenced immediately. After conducting searches throughout the night, the police managed to arrest all three robbers in the morning. Additionally, the police recovered the government pistol from their possession.