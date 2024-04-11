 MP: Nearly 5 Quintals Of Substandard Mawa, Cheese Worth ₹12L Seized In Gwalior
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, April 11, 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Amidst the ongoing efforts to curb food adulteration, the Food Safety Administration team in Gwalior carried out a raid on Wednesday, seizing nearly 5000 kgs of mawa from two vehicles.

The confiscated mawa, valued at approximately Rs. 11.9 lakhs, was found during an inspection in the Hanuman Chowk area of Lashkar.

Officials from the Food Safety and Drug Administration informed that one vehicle was transporting 29 bags of mawa, while the other contained 90 bags. In total, 119 bags of mawa were seized and sent to the food laboratory for testing.

Food safety officers Govind Narayan Sargaiya and Satish Kumar Sharma were involved in the seizure of this mawa. They stated that the mawa, brought from a village in Bhind district, was being transported to Bhopal via the More Bazaar route.

District Collector Ruchika Chauhan has directed to intensify the campaign against adulteration in food items. She emphasised the need to continuously collect samples of all types of food items and take strict action against firms whose samples are found to be substandard in the food laboratory.

The authorities have taken the accused into custody and are conducting a thorough investigation to uncover the true source of the mawa and dismantle the racket involved in its distribution.

