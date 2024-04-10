Bhopal: Thief Makes Away With ₹60K From Grocery Store |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid a rise in theft incidents in the city, another one was reported from the Aishbagh area. On Tuesday, a man broke into a grocery store located in Aishbagh area and made away with Rs 60,000 cash, police said on Wednesday. The act has been captured on CCTV cameras installed outside the store, said police, adding that a hunt is on to nab the culprit.

As per Aishbagh police, the complainant Mohammad Zaid (19), who resides in Ashoka Garden area of the city, owns a grocery store in Aishbagh. He told the police that on Tuesday evening around 5:15 pm, he shut down his shop for ten minutes to offer Namaz at a nearby mosque.

On his return, he found drawers of his cupboard open and Rs 60,000 missing. On checking the CCTV camera footage, he found that an unidentified man had broken into his store and made away with the cash. He approached police on Wednesday and lodged a complaint.

Teen falls from terrace while flying kite, dies

A 16-year-old boy who was flying kite on terrace of his three-storeyed house in Kazi camp fell from there on Tuesday evening. He died during treatment on Wednesday. The Ashoka Garden police said the boy who died was Salman Uddin, a resident of Kali Basti near Munshi Hussain Lake located in Kazi camp. He worked at a hotel and had left studies as his father is suffering from a serious disease. His elder brother Niyaz Uddin told police that Salman was flying kite on the terrace of his house on Tuesday evening when he accidentally fell from there. He was rushed to Hamidia Hospital where he died during course of treatment on Wednesday morning. The police have begun probing the incident after they were informed.