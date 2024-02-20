MP: Municipality Employee Shot Dead During Office Hours In Dhar

Pune: Gunshot Reported Near Trinity College In Kondhwa's Bopdev Ghat | Representative image

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident has been reported at Manawar Municipality in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, where a civic body employee was shot dead during the office hours. The deceased has been identified as Mahendra Chhotu Trivedi. He was working as the water in-charge of Assistant Grade 3 in the municipality.

The shooter, identified as Narendra Doli, a resident of Manawar Gandhinagar, fired the shot at Trivedi, who eas sitting on his chair, from close range. The bullet pierced into his chest, causing fatal injuries. Trivedi fell unconscious on the ground as he bled heavily. The staff members rushed him to Manawar Hospital for initial treatment. However, given his critical condition, the doctors referred him to Barwani. Despite the swift response of emergency services, including employees of 108 who covered a distance of 40 kilometres in just 25 minutes to reach the Barwani hospital, Trivedi tragically succumbed to heavy blood loss and injuries.

The incident has put the spotlight on Manawar Municipality, which has been embroiled in controversies in the past,. The police have launched an investigation into the shooting, with SDOP Dheeraj Babbar and Manawar police station in-charge Kamlesh Singar leading the search for the culprit, who is currently at large.