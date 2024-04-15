MP: Man Killed And Buried While Sleeping

Representational image

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): An unidentified assailant brutally murdered a 34-year-old man on Sunday night in Juna Pani village under Boliya outpost while he was sleeping on a farm. The assailant then buried the victim's body, leaving only his feet visible. The deceased was identified as Kushal Singh Sodhia Rajput. Outpost in-charge Lakshmi Lal Joshi revealed that the assailant fled the scene after committing the crime.

Upon receiving the information, authorities including Garoth police station along with ASP Hemlata Kuril and SDOP Rajaram Dhakad reached the spot for investigation. The incident has raised concerns about the rising audacity of criminals in the area. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter and assured that the culprits will be apprehended soon. The morale of the criminals in the Garoth police station jurisdiction seems emboldened, as they continue to perpetrate crimes without fear of consequences.

One girl was killed and 19 others were injured as a pickup truck, carrying the labourers, overturned near a bridge over the Tapi River along AB Road in Maharashtra. All the labourers are from Kolki village in the Sendhwa development block. The group of labourers had embarked on a journey to a village near Pune, Maharashtra, a month ago for seasonal farm labour and was returning home after the conclusion of the season when tragedy struck unexpectedly.

The pickup (MP 11 G 4636) suffered a tire burst near Dabhashi village on AB Road, causing it to overturn and plunging its occupants into chaos and despair. The seriously injured were rushed to Dhulia for urgent medical attention, where tragically, the young girl identified as Bana Bai Ramdas succumbed to her injuries during treatment. Nardana police rushed to the scene, establishing a route and initiating an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.