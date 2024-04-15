Indore: Drunk Car Driver Thrashes Traffic Cop

Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A traffic constable was allegedly thrashed by a car driver when he stopped him near Khajrana Square on Sunday. The car driver was sounding the hooter and was in an inebriated state.

When he was taken to the police station, he managed to flee from there. A search is on for him on the basis of his car number.

Traffic constable Vikas Sharma has lodged a complaint with the Khajrana police that he was on duty and was managing traffic at Khajrana Square when a car driver reached there. He was sounding the hooter even after he was requested not to do so.

Sharma informed about the same to his officer SI Brijraj Ajnar and when he ordered him to stop the car to check the documents.

According to Sharma, the driver named Karandeep Singh Dhaliwal came out of the car and he misbehaved with him. The accused later thrashed the constable after pushing him down. Other policemen stopped him and called Khajrana police on the spot.

Read Also Indore: Consumer Court Directs Housing Society To Allot Plot To Complainant

The accused was using abusive words for the complainant and he was in an inebriated state. He was threatening a constable with dire consequences.

The Khajrana police reached the spot and the accused was taken to the police station where the accused refused to give the key of the car to the police. Later, he started his car and managed to flee from there. On the basis of his car, police have registered a case under various sections including 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the IPC and he is being searched.