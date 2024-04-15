Indore: Consumer Court Directs Housing Society To Allot Plot To Complainant

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The consumer court directed the housing cooperative society to register a 1,500 square feet plot in Dutt Colony in the name of the complainant within a month failing which the society will have to pay Rs. 55,560 to the complainant, with an interest of 12% from December 29, 2007. Failing to which interest at the rate of 18 per cent per annum will be payable on the said amount.

The dispute began when the housing cooperative society did not allocate a plot in the name of complainant Ramila Kumar.

The plaintiff deposited Rs. 55,560 on June 20, 1998 and applied for land in Dutt Nagar Colony. The said colony was provided in the scheme by IDA. An agreement was reached between the housing cooperative society and IDA that cooperative society would collect the amount from its members and the development expenditure amount and deposit it in the office iDA.

Although she deposited the amount in the institution, despite this, the complainant was not allowed a plot. Then the complainant filed a complaint against housing cooperative society with the Sub Registrar Cooperative Societies, Indore. Wherein both the parties denied having any information regarding the complainant.

Based on the records of the institution, the statement of the member, and the statement of the institution the court said that it is true that the complainant, RamilaLalit Shah, is a member of the institution, with membership number 1137 dated July 26, 1998 and gave its verdict.