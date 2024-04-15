Indore: Farmer Distributing Cards For Daughters Marriage Run Over By Truck Killed

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic event, a house brimming with joy and happiness owing to two daughters getting married on April 20 and 21 plunged into sorrow by the sudden death of their father in a road accident on Saturday evening.

Amidst ongoing preparations for the marriage, the funeral of the father has been taken out. The family members, who were immersed in marriage preparations, found themselves grappling with an unexpected wave of sorrow.

The accident took place near Phoenix Mall around 4 pm when his bike slipped as he tried to hit the road from an adjacent dirt road and a truck ran over him. He was taken to hospital but could not be saved. According to the Kanadiya police, the deceased was identified as Manna Singhar(43), a resident of Nayapura, Dhar.

He was a farmer. Marriage invitation cards were recovered from the spot thus it is being surmised that he had come to the city to distribute invitation cards of his daughters’ marriages when he met with the accident. The police initiated a probe into the case to know the circumstances under which the incident occurred and conducted a post-mortem of the deceased.

Man killed in road mishap

A 40-year-old man was killed in a road accident after his two-wheeler was hit by an unknown vehicle in Sanwer police station area on Saturday night. He was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Vikram, a resident of Ujjain district. The police began an investigation and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.