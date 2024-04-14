Indore: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Building Opposite C21 Mall; Visuals Surface | Kajal Kumari

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out in Indore on the top floor or Tower 61 situated on AB Road opposite C21 on Sunday evening. The intense fire engulfed the entire floor of the building.

According to information, as soon as the fire was noticed, bouncers and other people from C21 Mall flung into action and started dousing off the fire with the help of a huge pipe. They succeeded in controlling the fire before arrival of the fire brigade.

The fire has still not been put off completely and the roof top is still burning from inside. Almost 5 fire brigades, 10 tankers and an ambulance have reached the site.

Reason of the fire break out is still unknown. Additional DCP zone 2 Amrendra Singh, ACP Vijay Nagar Krishna Lalchandani and Vijay Nagar police station in-charge CB Singh have also reached the spot. SDERF team also reached the site to control the situation.

According to Fire Brigade sub inspector BS Hudda, "The building has been surrounded by 6-7 fire brigades from all the directions. We are constantly trying to put off the fire completely. However, the situation is currently under control. It is a challenging situation but no loss of life has been reported yet."

Further details are awaited.