 MP: Man, Along With Son, Axes Daughter's Lover To Death In Jabalpur
Based on suspicion, the police interrogated Vikas and verified his location during the incident.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, March 20, 2024, 05:00 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man, along with his son, allegedly murdered a youth involved in a love affair with his daughter in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur.

The father-son attacked him with an axe and a stick repeatedly till he died.

The victim, Ashish Patel, was found dead near the Panchayat building outside Kalyanpur village early Monday morning. Investigation revealed that Ashish, a local shopkeeper, was romantically involved with the girl, which was known to both families. However, their families disapproved of their relationship and had warned Ashish multiple times for not communicating with the girl.

During the confrontation, girl's father Devlal and brother Vikas attacked her lover Ashish with an axe and stick and dumped his body. The duo then took the girl with them. Subsequently, villagers informed the police about Ashish and the girl's relationship. Based on suspicion, the police interrogated Vikas and verified his location during the incident.

Around 1 AM on Sunday, Ashish mysteriously disappeared from his home. At the same time, the girl also left her house, they both had arranged to meet outside the Panchayat building. However, her brother Vikas witnessed her departure. He confronted them at the meeting location. Upon seeing them together, Vikas called his father Devlal Patel for assistance.

During the interrogation, Vikas confessed to the crime of murdering Ashish with the help of his father. Consequently, the police have arrested Vikas for his involvement in the murder of Ashish Patel.

