MP Student Spotted In Jaipur Right Before Being 'Kidnapped' From Kota; CCTV Clip Surfaces

MP Student Kidnapped From Kota Spotted Roaming With 2 Youths In New CCTV Footage |

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): As probe gathers pace to trace the Shivpuri-based girl who was allegedly abducted in Kota, a new CCTV clip has surfaced during the police investigation on Wednesday.

The footage shows the girl roaming with two youths on March 18-- barely three hours before she went missing. The location is said to be of Jaipur's Durgapura Railway Station.

Notably, the 21-year-old girl, hailing from Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri, was preparing for NEET exam in Kota, Rajasthan. Her father received a message on Monday around 3pm, demanding ransom of Rs 30 lakh to release his daughter.

The case became the headlines of national news channels, following which Union Aviation Minister, hailing from Gwalior, called Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma seeking police assistance in locating the girl.

Following which, police have intensified investigation on the basis of the CCTV footage and are also scanning clips from other areas.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Shivpuri police have confirmed that an FIR has been registered in Kota and the investigation has been started to trace the victim.

On Tuesday, pictures surfaced on social media, where the girl can be seen in a purple T-shirt, and her hands tied by a rope and mouth gagged.

Read Also MP: Nomination Process For 1st Phase Of Lok Sabha Election To Commence From Today

Scindia spoke to Rajasthan CM

After the matter came to fore, union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia spoke to Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma regarding the matter. He emphasised the urgency of the situation, stating, "We want our daughter back soon." He also reassured the victim's father of his personal involvement in the matter, promising to keep him updated.